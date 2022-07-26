Adena raising minimum wage to $15 per hour

The Adena Heath System has announced an investment in its caregiver wages, beginning in September with full implementation by the end of 2022, that includes raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

“We understand that our caregivers are our most valuable asset and make us who we are,” said Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO. “As the health care industry continues to face many challenges, among them rising operational costs and staffing challenges, one of the most important ways we can position ourselves for success is by continuing to invest in our workforce. Our commitment to our communities in providing the best in trusted local care starts with a commitment to those dedicated to serving our patients.”

The increased minimum wage will impact 14 percent of Adena’s workforce who will see their hourly pay increase in a phased rollout plan. In addition, the health system will be making market wage adjustments to all other salaried and hourly positions that are non-executive, physician and advanced practice providers, representing an annual lift of $20 million.

The market wage adjustments will not impact health care costs.

Chief Human Resources Officer Heather Sprague added, “As one of the region’s largest employers, making investments in our workforce is one of the many ways we can support our caregivers, help with retention and attract top talent. We know that with inflation and increasing cost-of-living expenses that everyone is feeling the pressure. That is why we are committed to creating an environment in which our caregivers’ contributions are recognized and also rewarded.”

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.