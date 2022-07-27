McClain FFA attends Camp Muskingum

Twelve McClain FFA members recently had the opportunity to go to the “Happiest Place on Dirt,” also known as FFA Camp Muskingum. The chapter paid for members to go to camp, where they were given many new experiences and made many new memories. They got to participate in water games, dances and various sport tournaments. Also during camp, the McClain FFA Chapter was randomly selected to win a free “Talk is Cheap: Standing in the Presence of Greatness” session from David Kohout, thanks to the John and Ruth Davis Foundation. McClain graduate Aly Murphy, who is serving as the Ohio FFA state reporter this year, presented the certificate to the McClain FFA Chapter.

