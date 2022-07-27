Barr’s Pharmacy donates to senior center

Highland County Senior Citizens members are pictured is with Barr Pharmacy owner Marcus Barr and and some of his staff at the Hillsboro location. Barr’s Pharmacy made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of their Elvis Presley tribute show fundraiser that was held lat month. This is an annual event put on by the senior center and the proceeds benefit the center’s operation.

