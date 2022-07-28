Roush joins Rocky Fork Medical Center

Highland Health Providers has announced the addition of Julie Roush, family nurse practitioner, to the Rocky Fork Medical Center.

Roush completed her associate degree in nursing in 2014 and her bachelor of science degree in nursing in 2016, both from The Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Cincinnati. She then obtained her master of science degree in nursing at Walden University, becoming a certified nurse practitioner in 2021.

Roush started her career at Highland District Hospital where she had the best experiences as a new nurse, and always hoped for the opportunity to serve the Highland County rural community she has loved.

Roush and her family reside in Hillsboro where they enjoy spending time with their two dogs, camping, riding side by sides, and gardening.

To schedule an appointment with Roush, contact Rocky Fork Medical Center directly at 937-402-5491.

Submitted by Kennedi Claycomb, marketing assistant, Highland District Hospital.

Roush https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Roush-Coat.jpg Roush