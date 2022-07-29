Hillsboro FFA members busy at summer shows

While it may be the midst of summer, the grind does not stop for many of the Hillsboro FFA members. Carter Boyd, Blake Herdman, Logan Hetzel, Gavin Puckett and Emma Yochum all competed in Junior National shows in Louisville, Kentucky.

Junior Nationals is an opportunity for members to compete in not only showing their cattle but many other competitions. Other contests that members competed in include a fitting contest, livestock judging contest, photography contest, public speaking contest, salesmanship contest, showmanship, Quiz Bowl, and a videography contest. Each member not only got to make great memories at this event, but also got to bond with other members and learn more about their livestock.

Many members competed in the fitting contest including Boyd, Herdman, Hetzel and Puckett. Livestock judging was taken on by Boyd and Herdman. Boyd placed second in his class and seventh overall intermediate, and Herdman placed third in her class. Both Herdman and Yochum did very well in the photography cContest, where Herdman placed fourth overall intermediate, and Yochum placed third overall intermediate. Public speaking was a hit for both Boyd and Yochum, where Yochum placed ninth overall intermediate. Yochum was the lone competitor from the Hillsboro FFA Chapter in both the salesmanship and videography contest. Yochum placed second overall intermediate in salesmanship and 10th overall intermediate in the videography contest. Showmanship was challenged by both Boyd and Yochum. Yochum was the ninth overall intermediate Chianina showman as well as the seventh overall Maine-Anjou showman, where she also got third in wweepstakes. Herdman also competed in the Quiz Bowl.

As for the regular show, Hetzel placed fifth in his class, and Puckett placed fourth in his class. Yochum was her class winner as well as being the Reserve Champion of Division IV.

“Being able to go to Junior Nationals and bond with my peers, while also getting to do more of the thing I love, is truly such a great thing,” Yochum said.

Claire and Corbin Winkle were both busy at this time as well. The Winkles made quite the appearance at the National Junior Summer Spectacular, where they both had amazing experiences working with their SAEs. Claire held the third Overall Poland China Barrow, got reserve champion in the Junior Sweepstakes, third in the Junior Skillathon, first place with her Junior Livestock Judging Team (fourth individually), fifth place prepared speech, and held the second place Yorkshire Barrow. Corbin also did very well at this show. He had the fourth overall and class winning Hampshire barrow, got seventh place in the intermediate sweepstakes, fifth place in the intermediate and senior extemporaneous speaking, 10th place individually in livestock judging, and had the fourth place Yorkshire and Landrace gilt.

Ryan Mau was also very busy during this time. At the All American Youth Horse Show, he got third and eighth overall in trail, as well as fifth in ranch riding.

The Hillsboro FFA is so very proud of all of these members that continue to put in the work no matter what month of the year it may be. It takes hard work and dedication to get to the place that these members have achieved.

Submitted by Alexandra Crago, Hillsboro FFA Chapter president.

Blake Herdman and Logan Hetzle work on one of their summer projects. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Summer-shows.jpg Blake Herdman and Logan Hetzle work on one of their summer projects. Submitted photo