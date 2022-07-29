Garden club planning for fair

The July meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club was called to order by president Judith Stivender after the members enjoyed a pot-luck meal. There were some very good cooks present. The 11 members and three guests stood for the pledge of alliance.

The roll call question was, “What is your favorite season?” Some of the members admitted having changed their minds more than once.

The tip of the month was — when saving seeds, store them in glass jars.

Andrea Schneider was thanked for notifying everyone about the meeting.

The minutes of the June meeting were accepted as read and an update by the sunshine committee was given.

Nancy Baldwin gave a report on the repairs and changes made to Floral Hall. Larry Moore moved and Lynn Luman seconded a motion for the repair bill to be paid when it is received. A discussion on the humidity in the building followed.

After an update on upcoming meetings and events, Nancy Baldwin gave a comprehensive tutorial on presenting artistic arrangements and designs for the 2022 Highland County Fair.

As there was no future business, the meeting was adjourned.

The next meeting will be Aug. 23 at Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. All gardeners are invited.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.