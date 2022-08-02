Three receive HCRTA Scholarships

Samantha Jones, the daughter of Curtis and Rachel Jones of Hillsboro, has been awarded a $500 HCRTA Scholarship by the Highland County Retired Teachers Association.

Jones is a recent graduate of Hillsboro High School. Her plans include attending Liberty University in the fall, pursuing both bachelor of education degrees in elementary education and special education general curriculum (K-6).

Zoei Crabtree, the daughter of Michael and Rebecca Crabtree of South Salem, has also been awarded a $500 HCRTA Scholarship. Crabtree is a recent graduate of McClain High School. Her plans include attending Shawnee State University in the fall, pursuing a bachelor of education degree in K-12 math.

The Harold W. Spargur Memorial Scholarship ($500) has been awarded to Ciara Colwell, the daughter of Tony and April Colwell of Hillsboro. Colwell is a student at Ohio University, majoring in music education: choral emphasis.

HCRTA Scholarship information may be obtained at hcrta.weebly.com or any Highland County public high school website.

Submitted by Kevin E. Black, HCRTA secretary and webmaster.