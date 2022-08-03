Barrett in concert at NV church

The New Vienna Community Church will host a concert featuring Dusty Barrett on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. as part of its Bring A Friend Sunday program.

Barrett grew up and lives in Greenfield and has sung in Christian groups for many years. It was in 2017 that Barrett began to feel the call for a new season in his life. Through much prayer and counsel, he made the decision to step out on faith and start a solo ministry.

“He is excited to be able to share his heart and testimony with people all over the country. He feels that God has prepared him for this season of ministry and is excited to share a wide variety of music. You will enjoy both new and old songs that you are familiar with as well as some original music. Dusty hopes to provide Christian entertainment that appeals to all ages while sharing the Gospel to the lost and encouraging the Christian to keep the faith,” said Dan Mayo, pastor of the New Vienna Community Church.

Barrett lives in Greenfield with his wife, Alisa; and three children, Stacey, Kate and Camden.

“We are thrilled to present Dusty Barrett in concert at our church. We have known and experienced his music ministry for years, and my wife, Bev, and Dusty enjoy talking about their shared alma mater, McClain High School,” Mayo said, “Dusty has a true heart to serve Christ and lift Him up through his music. We are pleased to offer this concert either in person or at the sites listed below. If you cannot join us Sunday morning, feel free to tune in at your convenience.”

The church is located at 412 West St. in New Vienna. The services will be live streamed at the New Vienna Community Church YouTube site. Just go to YouTube and type in: New Vienna Community Church or join us on Facebook at our Facebook page “NVCC”.

For more information, call Mayo at 937-725-0445.

Submitted by Dan Mayo, pastor, New Vienna Community Church.

