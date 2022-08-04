Canine Commanders compete at state fair

The Canine Commanders 4-H club members participating at the Ohio State Fair were Jayah Chaney, Emma Sanderson, Kyah Chaney and Kourtney May. These girls represented the county in the Pre Novice team competition and placed second.

Jayah Chaney placed seventh with her poster and ninth in Intermediate Showmanship B with her sheepadoodle, Remi, and third on virtual skillathon in the 12-year-old category. She also earned her third Ohio State Champion Dog Title.

Sanderson placed fourth in intermediate Showmanship B, 13th in Pre Novice obedience, and 10th in rally with her sheepadoodle, Max. She placed seventh in skillathon in the 14-year-old category. She earned her third Ohio State Champion Dog Title.

Kyah Chaney placed 12th with her poster, and fourth and ninth with her miniature Australian Shepherd, Neptune. She placed ninth in Novice Beginner B with her miniature poodle, Teiko. She placed third in dog skillathon in the 17-year-old category. Both dogs passed the canine Good Citizen test. She also earned her sixth Ohio State Champion Dog Title.

May placed first in Beginner Novice B, and first, third and fourth in Rally Novice B with her golden retriever, Odyn. She placed seventh in Pre Novice obedience and fifth, seventh and 10th in Intermediate Rally B with her golden retriever, Caprice. She also earned her first Ohio State Champion Dog Title.

Submitted by Donita Everetts, club advisor.

Jayah Chaney, Emma Sanderson, Kyah Chaney and Kourtney May are pictured with their dogs at the Ohio State Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_State-Fair-dogs.jpg Jayah Chaney, Emma Sanderson, Kyah Chaney and Kourtney May are pictured with their dogs at the Ohio State Fair. Submitted photo