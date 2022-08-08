SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 on SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, Room 347, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. Upon adjournment of the regular meeting, the Long-Term Planning/Facilities Committee is scheduled to meet.

Hillsboro budget hearing

There will be a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at 130 Homestead Avenue (Hillsboro Municipal Courtroom) prior to a regular council meeting to hear public comment on the 2023 tax budget. The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. See attachments.

HHS classes of ‘81, ‘82 and ‘83

A fun weekend of activities is being planned for the Hillsboro High School classes of 1981, 1982 and 1983 HHS Classes. For the classes of ‘81, ‘82 and ‘83 a reception will be held at the Hillsboro Swim Organization Friday Aug. 12, from 7:30-9:30 pm. There will be no swimming, but refreshments will be available. In addition, there will be an open house at Pap’s Distillery, 117 E. Main St., Bainbridge with a tour by Chris Lewis at 1 pm, Saturday, Aug. 13. The limit 25 people so RSVP to Jeanine Bagshaw or Jeff Beery. For the class of 1982, a reunion will be held at the Hillsboro Orpheum 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. RSVP to Jeff Beery.

Buford Sunday Sundae

The Buford Church of Christ, 2457 S.R. 138, will have a Sunday Sundae on Sunday, Aug. 14. Free ice cream sundaes with all the toppings will be provided for the church and everyone in the community. They will be served immediately following the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Free back-to-school supplies will be available for all students. Everyone is welcome.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will be hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Whiteoak High School.

OMBTC Graduation Banquet

The eighth annual Ohio Mission Bible Mission Training Center Graduation Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Southside Priase & Worship Center, 621 S. East St., Hillsboro. Admission is $14. There will be food and fellowship as OMBTC graduates are celebrated. Contact Philip Copeland at 937-509-0373 if you plan to attend.

HHS class looking for grads

The Hillsboro High School class of 1972 is planning 50th class reunion for Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Backroom Paradise near New Market. The class has 11 people it can’t find addresses for. Those 11 people are Ann Badgley, Joe Crabtree, Miles Gilbert, Bob Moon, Joyce Musser, Joyce Prater, Becky Pyle, Deborrah Ray, Debby Shelton, John Shorten and Crystal Walker. If anyone knows how those people can be reached they can email Sue Golden Boatman at [email protected] or send it snail mail to her at 327 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

St. Vincent de Paul Society

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro will conduct outreach sessions on the second Saturday of each month at St. Mary’s Parish Hall; 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be available to meet with neighbors seeking assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. The society will no longer hold the additional outreach day at Samaritan Outreach each month. Bring proof of income and utility bills with you. For more information contact the society at 937-205-0919.