Weastec donates sanitizer to fair

The Hillsboro Rotary Club recently donated 24 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Highland County Senior Fairboard to be used at the livestock barns during the fair. The donation was made possible by a partnership with Weastec. The Hillsboro Rotary Club wishes everyone to have a great time at the Highland County Fair. Pictured )l-r) are Weastec representative Dustin Lykins, Highland CountySenior Fairboard member Wayne Bowman, and Hillsboro Rotarians Robert Moots and Amy Hamilton.

Submitted photo

The Hillsboro Rotary Club recently donated 24 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Highland County Senior Fairboard to be used at the livestock barns during the fair. The donation was made possible by a partnership with Weastec. The Hillsboro Rotary Club wishes everyone to have a great time at the Highland County Fair. Pictured )l-r) are Weastec representative Dustin Lykins, Highland CountySenior Fairboard member Wayne Bowman, and Hillsboro Rotarians Robert Moots and Amy Hamilton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Sanitizer.jpg The Hillsboro Rotary Club recently donated 24 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Highland County Senior Fairboard to be used at the livestock barns during the fair. The donation was made possible by a partnership with Weastec. The Hillsboro Rotary Club wishes everyone to have a great time at the Highland County Fair. Pictured )l-r) are Weastec representative Dustin Lykins, Highland CountySenior Fairboard member Wayne Bowman, and Hillsboro Rotarians Robert Moots and Amy Hamilton.