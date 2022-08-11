HCRTA leans about C.S. Bell Co.

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) met Aug. 1 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. All retired teachers were invited. The meeting featured a complete pork loin dinner provided by church members. The program was presented by Tim Koehl, a former C.S. Bell employee. He discussed the history of the company, the new murals in Hillsboro and other interesting topics of Highland County history. The service project for the meeting was donations to the Redi-Fest student assistance programs of the five public school districts in Highland County. Several business items were discussed including updates on scholarship recipients, recognition of deceased members, and plans for future events. Pictured (l-r) with an official C.S. Bell Company bell are HCRTA Secretary Kevin Black, vice president John Bihl, necrology committee chairperson Leone Bihl and Koehl.

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) met Aug. 1 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. All retired teachers were invited. The meeting featured a complete pork loin dinner provided by church members. The program was presented by Tim Koehl, a former C.S. Bell employee. He discussed the history of the company, the new murals in Hillsboro and other interesting topics of Highland County history. The service project for the meeting was donations to the Redi-Fest student assistance programs of the five public school districts in Highland County. Several business items were discussed including updates on scholarship recipients, recognition of deceased members, and plans for future events. Pictured (l-r) with an official C.S. Bell Company bell are HCRTA Secretary Kevin Black, vice president John Bihl, necrology committee chairperson Leone Bihl and Koehl. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Retired-Teachers.jpg The Highland County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) met Aug. 1 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. All retired teachers were invited. The meeting featured a complete pork loin dinner provided by church members. The program was presented by Tim Koehl, a former C.S. Bell employee. He discussed the history of the company, the new murals in Hillsboro and other interesting topics of Highland County history. The service project for the meeting was donations to the Redi-Fest student assistance programs of the five public school districts in Highland County. Several business items were discussed including updates on scholarship recipients, recognition of deceased members, and plans for future events. Pictured (l-r) with an official C.S. Bell Company bell are HCRTA Secretary Kevin Black, vice president John Bihl, necrology committee chairperson Leone Bihl and Koehl. Submitted photo