Governor visits Lynchburg Lions

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its monthly dinner meeting Aug. 8 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. The special guest was John Hibbs, who currently serves District OH-6 as district governor. Hibbs is a member of the Wilmington Lions Club. He discussed many of the district Lions events and projects. He also reviewed his personal background in the Lions. Following his presentation, the local members discussed various projects and activities of the Lynchburg club. In addition, the members heard from Sawyer Knedler, who gave an update on his Eagle Scout project which includes several projects for the Lions Club. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Treasurer Chris Hamlin, Hibbs, and Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth.

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its monthly dinner meeting Aug. 8 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. The special guest was John Hibbs, who currently serves District OH-6 as district governor. Hibbs is a member of the Wilmington Lions Club. He discussed many of the district Lions events and projects. He also reviewed his personal background in the Lions. Following his presentation, the local members discussed various projects and activities of the Lynchburg club. In addition, the members heard from Sawyer Knedler, who gave an update on his Eagle Scout project which includes several projects for the Lions Club. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Treasurer Chris Hamlin, Hibbs, and Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Lyn-Lions-1-.jpg The Lynchburg Lions Club held its monthly dinner meeting Aug. 8 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. The special guest was John Hibbs, who currently serves District OH-6 as district governor. Hibbs is a member of the Wilmington Lions Club. He discussed many of the district Lions events and projects. He also reviewed his personal background in the Lions. Following his presentation, the local members discussed various projects and activities of the Lynchburg club. In addition, the members heard from Sawyer Knedler, who gave an update on his Eagle Scout project which includes several projects for the Lions Club. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Treasurer Chris Hamlin, Hibbs, and Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth. Submitted photo