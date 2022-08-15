Hillsboro H.S. class of 1957 holds 65-year reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 held a 65-year reunion on June 25 at Hillsboro High School. Time was spent reminiscing about the good times and remembering the classmates lost over the years. Class members are pictured (front row, l-r) Larry Evans, Beverly (Dillard) Rhoads, Christine (Mackey) Cook, Mary (Robinson) Potts, Joyce (Reed) Frazer, Sharon (Reno) Craig, Phil Williams and Dave Burkard; (back row, l-r) Charlie Leber, Bob Dunlap, James Hall, Tom Wilkin, Omer Price Jr., Dave Deininger, Gene McLaughlin, Ed Hiestand and Les Garman.

The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 held a 65-year reunion on June 25 at Hillsboro High School. Time was spent reminiscing about the good times and remembering the classmates lost over the years. Class members are pictured (front row, l-r) Larry Evans, Beverly (Dillard) Rhoads, Christine (Mackey) Cook, Mary (Robinson) Potts, Joyce (Reed) Frazer, Sharon (Reno) Craig, Phil Williams and Dave Burkard; (back row, l-r) Charlie Leber, Bob Dunlap, James Hall, Tom Wilkin, Omer Price Jr., Dave Deininger, Gene McLaughlin, Ed Hiestand and Les Garman. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Class-1957.jpg The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 held a 65-year reunion on June 25 at Hillsboro High School. Time was spent reminiscing about the good times and remembering the classmates lost over the years. Class members are pictured (front row, l-r) Larry Evans, Beverly (Dillard) Rhoads, Christine (Mackey) Cook, Mary (Robinson) Potts, Joyce (Reed) Frazer, Sharon (Reno) Craig, Phil Williams and Dave Burkard; (back row, l-r) Charlie Leber, Bob Dunlap, James Hall, Tom Wilkin, Omer Price Jr., Dave Deininger, Gene McLaughlin, Ed Hiestand and Les Garman. Submitted photo