SSCC awards NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) and the Southern State Community College Foundation have announced Josie Hopkins as one of the recipients of the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year.

A graduate of Hillsboro High School, Hopkins is part of SSCC’s dual enrollment Occupational Therapy Assisting program with Shawnee State University. Her goal is to earn her associate’s degree and become a certified occupational therapy assistant, hoping to be able to work with children.

The NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship is awarded to deserving students attending Southern State Community College, with preference given to those majoring in accounting, business or computer technology.

“NCB is proud to provide this scholarship which represents the bank’s commitment to our community and an extension of our inclusive culture,” said Michelle Ward, NCB human resources manager, and diversity, equity and inclusion fellow. “It was with great pleasure to meet one of the recipients of the Southern State Community College NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship. We wish Hopkins much success in her education and upon receipt of her degree.”

Alicia Robinson and Cae’don Brennan were also awarded the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship for the 2022-23 year.

Robinson has worked in health care for 14 years and is pursuing a degree in nursing. Her goal is to work in a hospital setting or in a retirement facility.

Brennan is majoring in accounting and plans to go on to complete his bachelor’s degree in accounting and eventually pass the Enrolled Agent Exam to become a tax specialist at one of the big four accounting firms.

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

From left, Heather Cummings, NCB vice president of marketing; 2022-2023 NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship winnero Josie Hopkins; Michelle Ward, NCB human resources manager; and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC president are pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_2022-NCB-Scholarship-Recipient_Josie-Hopkins.jpg From left, Heather Cummings, NCB vice president of marketing; 2022-2023 NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship winnero Josie Hopkins; Michelle Ward, NCB human resources manager; and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC president are pictured. Submitted photo