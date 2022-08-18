Asimeng joins Highland Health

Highland Health Providers has announced the addition of Dr. Andrea Asimeng, internal medicine physician, to Highland Family Healthcare.

Asimeng completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2012 from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. She then received her Doctor of Medicine degree in 2019 from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies.

Asimeng and her husband enjoy tourist travel, playing board games, home DIY projects, and she is looking forward to providing care for the Highland County community.

To schedule an appointment with Asimeng, call Highland Family Healthcare at 937-393-4899.

