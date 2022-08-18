OSHP entered in cruiser contest

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Best Looking Cruiser contest.

Through Aug. 25, visit the Patrol’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and click the link in any of the contest posts. You can also visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS to cast your vote for Ohio for the best looking state agency cruiser photo.

When visiting the Survey Monkey website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Ohio from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be updated on AAST’swebsiteathttps://www.statetroopers.org throughout the contest.

The photo receiving the most votes will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2023 wall calendar. Last year, Ohio finished in second place.

Voting began on Aug. 8 and will continue until Aug. 25 at 5 p.m.

Submitted by Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura, public affairs unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Pictured is the Ohio State Highway Patrol photo that was submitted to the AAST Best Looking Cruiser contest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_BestLooking1200x468.jpg Pictured is the Ohio State Highway Patrol photo that was submitted to the AAST Best Looking Cruiser contest. Submitted photo