State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female

SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Angus-1.jpg SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries. Submitted photo