Coor speaks at Rotary

Lauren Coor of Highland Health Providers was the gust speaker at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. If you or your business would like to be featured and present at an upcoming Rotary meeting, contact club president Amy Hamilton to get scheduled. The Hillsboro Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. for lunch at the Hillsboro VFW.

Lauren Coor of Highland Health Providers was the gust speaker at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. If you or your business would like to be featured and present at an upcoming Rotary meeting, contact club president Amy Hamilton to get scheduled. The Hillsboro Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. for lunch at the Hillsboro VFW.