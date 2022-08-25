Thompsons support senior center

The Thompson Funeral Home and Steve Thompson are annual supporters of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center. Pictured is Meghan Wagoner (right), funeral director for the Thompson Funeral Home, presenting the members of the senior center with a sponsorship of $500 for the center’s annual Elvis Presley Tribute Show. Proceeds from this event benefit the operation of the senior center. The event will return in 2023.

