Hospice visits Hillsboro Rotary

Michael Parker and Beth Kress of Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley were the guest speakers Aug. 16 at the Hillsboro Rotary Club. If you or your business would like to be featured and present at an upcoming Rotary meeting, contact Hillsboro Rotary President Amy Hamilton (left) to get scheduled. The club meets every Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. for lunch at the Hillsboro VFW.

