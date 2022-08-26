Highland County Honor Guard commended

Representating the Chillicothe VA, Gerold “Buzzard Wilkin (right) presents a certificate of appreciation to Rudy Diskete, Highland County Veterans Honor Guard commander, at last weekend’s Sgt. Morris “Moe” Newton Memorial Golf Tournament.

Hanna Hopper (right), volunteer coordinator at the Ohio Veterans Home in George, presents a plaque of appreciation to Rudy Diskete, Highland County Veterans Honor Guard commander, at last weekend’s Sgt. Morris “Moe” Newton Memorial Golf Tournament.

Gary Duffield (right) with the National Society of the Sonsof the American Revolution presents a plaque of appreciation to Rudy Diskete, Highland County Veterans Honor Guard commander, at last weekend’s Sgt. Morris “Moe” Newton Memorial Golf Tournament.