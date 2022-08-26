First Turn Expanding in Adams County

First Turn Trucking and Trinity Salvage, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Adams County Economic & Community Development, announced an investment of $210,000 to add a new warehouse and transloading yard in West Union, creating five new jobs.

First Turn Trucking is an over-the-road trucking company that specializes in flatbed loads and serves industrial and commercial customers in Ohio and the surrounding states. This investment would allow the company to expand its capacity and better serve area businesses.

“First Turn Trucking appreciates the support from JobsOhio, OhioSE, and Adams County in growing in the community,” said Blake Skaggs, owner of First Turn Trucking. “Assistance from this project will help our team invest in Adams County, add jobs, and better serve our customers.”

JobsOhio supported the project with a $25,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant and OhioSE assisted the company with the grant process. The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.

“We love to see our local businesses grow their capacity and impact,” said Mike Jacoby, OhioSE president. “We are grateful to JobsOhio for their investment in First Turn Trucking and Trinity Salvage and the Southeast Ohio region, setting them up for long-term success in Adams County.”

First Turn Trucking is a for-hire over-the-road transportation company specializing in flatbed semi-truck loads. The company’s logistical scope specializes in the transportation of steel and raw construction materials to the Southeast United States along with lumber and building products back to the Ohio Valley region. First Turn Trucking can handle any size load and strives to help keep supply chains moving.

Submitted by Thomas Crooks, Stonewall Retail Marketing.