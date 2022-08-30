Garden club ready for the county fair

The August meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club was called to order by president Judith Stivender after the members cleaned up Floral Hall in preparation for the upcoming Highland County Fair. The members stood for the pledge of alliance and sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis.

The roll call question was “Do you have fair entries?” The tip of the month was — cut flowers early in the day before the heat steals their strength.

The minutes of the July meeting were accepted as previously distributed and an update by the Sunshine Committee was given.

In the absence of Ruth Anna Duff, Nancy Baldwin gave the treasurer’s report. It was accepted. Baldwin then moved that the club pay mileage to the judge to cover additional costs for the fair week. Shelly Raybrn seconded the motion and all were in favor.

Jennifer West read the list of nominees for the 2022 landscaping awards. Baldwin moved to accept the nominees and Nancy Sonner seconded the motion. All were in favor. The committee will move forward on this project.

Rayburn gave an update on the planning for the Fall Region 16 meeting.

As there was no future business, the meeting was adjourned.

The next meeting will be held Sept. 27 at the Floral Hall at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro. The program will be the fall plant, bulb and garden-related auction and will begin at 7 p.m. All gardeners are invited.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.