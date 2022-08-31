Fairfield FFA good booth raises funds

The weekend of Aug. 5-6 the Fairfield FFA Chapter took its food booth to the village of Leesburg Back To School Festival.

The chapter had a lot of participation from both students and parents to make for a successful weekend. Through the sales that were made the chapter is able to use the proceeds for numerous ag events, contests and trips.

The chapter would like to all the sponsors for their contributions. Without the sponsors the food booth would not be the success it is today. Also a big thanks to the Fairfield FFA Alumni for their support.

Not only did the food booth make an appearance at the festival, but several officers from the chapter were able to participate in the Pie Palooza Auction where all proceeds went to Madison Link, who is currently battling leukemia.

The chapter’s very own Lucas Craycraft was the auctioneer and the officers aided in the auction. A special thanks to Lucas and all the buyers.

The chapter would like to welcome all to come see the Fairfield FFA food booth at the upcoming Highland County Fair and encourage all to help support the Fairfield FFA Chapter.

Submitted by Emily Taylor, Fairfield FFA.

Fairfield FFA members are pictured at the Leesburg Back To School Festival. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Leesburg-festival.jpg Fairfield FFA members are pictured at the Leesburg Back To School Festival. Submitted photo