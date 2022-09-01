September at the Greenfield library

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Members of the community who sign-up for a library card this month at the Greenfield Branch Library will go into a prize drawing. Adults only need an ID. Children under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with a library card to sign-up for them.

For those who already have a card, the library will have Library Bingo. Activities like Checking Out a Banned Book, Downloading the Libby APP, or Visiting the Reading Garden at the Greenfield Branch Library will check off boxes on your Bingo Card.

Story time will be held every Friday at 11 a.m. beginning Friday, Sept. 2. Story time is directed to children in preschool and younger. The program lasts approximately 30 minutes and includes stories, crafts and activities related to the weekly theme. This month’s themes include sunflowers, grandparents, apples, fall and honey.

The library’s Fall Book Sale will take place Monday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 1. The book sale is donation only event and the proceeds go toward library programs.

Banned Books Week will be celebrated Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Stop in the library to see displays about great works of literature that at one point in place or time have been banned.

Submitted by Spencer McNeil, Greenfield library.