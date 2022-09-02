PERI meets Sept. 8

The Highland County Chapter of the Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Hi-Tec Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. The speaker will be Julie Bolender, Highland County economic development director. All members and guests are welcome.

HCHD Care-A-Van

The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9-11 a.m., Greenfield HCCAO, and 12-2 p.m., Leesburg at the U.S. Route 62/S.R. 28 intersection; Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9-11 a.m. Buford Community Park, and 12-2 p.m., Allensburg Church of Christ; Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Y Restaurant.

Farm Mass near Hillsboro

To celebrate rural Catholic heritage, the St. Martin Deanery Farm Mass, with Archbishop Schnurr as principal celebrant, will be held at the home of Tim and Lori Leibreich at 5517 Franklin Rd., Hillsboro, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Parishioners from throughout the deanery are encouraged to attend, whether or not they live on a farm. Bring a chair. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the Mass will not be held if it rains. Wear a facial covering if you are not fully vaccinated. For further information, contact Marilyn Fryer at 937-515-9075 or [email protected]

HHS class of ‘62 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1962 will holds its 60-year reunion at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Ron Sampson’s home, 7845 S.R. 138. The cost is $25 person. The reunion is open to call classmates and spouses that class had throughout the years, including those that did not graduate with the class. If anyone knows addresses for Mike Frantz or Dottie Davidson Branham, or if you would like more information, contact Sampson at the above address.

HCHS Hansborough program

On Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. the Highland County Historical Society will present a program on the early Black settlement of Hansborough. Located on the border of Liberty and Penn townships, Hansborough was east of Samantha and north of S.R. 138 on Wright Road, off of Kincaid Road. William Hansborough, a white slave owner from Virginia, married Black Betty Packer and decided to move to Ohio to escape the Black laws of the South. Hansborough founded the settlement in 1825 when he bought 289 acres. He later bought over 291 more acres. His family moved to Hansborough in 1840. The settlement lasted until around 1928. Many Highland County residents have roots from this settlement. John Glaze, Myra Cumberland and Kati Burwinkel will tell the story of this interesting community and some of the people who lived there. The program is free and open to the public.

Fairfield School Board

The regular meeting of the Fairfield Local Board of Education has been rescheduled from Monday, Sept. 19 to Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in the District Office Conference Room. The public is invited.

Health Department meeting moved

The Highland County Health Department’s September board meeting is being moved due to scheduling conflicts to 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the health department. This meeting will also serve as our public forum for the proposed 2023 Environmental Health Fee Schedule. The public can view the proposed fee schedule at https://www.highlandcountyhealth.org/blog/2022/8/22/proposed-2023-fee-changes-and-upcoming-public-hearing-environmental-health-programs or call the health department and request a paper copy of the information at 937-393-1941.

Greenfield Village Council

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council will be held at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on the third floor of City Hall, 300 Jefferson St., to discuss and review the water policy.

HHS class looking for grads

The Hillsboro High School class of 1972 is planning 50th class reunion for Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Backroom Paradise near New Market. The class has 11 people it can’t find addresses for. Those 11 people are Ann Badgley, Joe Crabtree, Miles Gilbert, Bob Moon, Joyce Musser, Joyce Prater, Becky Pyle, Deborrah Ray, Debby Shelton, John Shorten and Crystal Walker. If anyone knows how those people can be reached they can email Sue Golden Boatman at [email protected] or send it snail mail to her at 327 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

St. Vincent de Paul Society

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro will conduct outreach sessions on the second Saturday of each month at St. Mary’s Parish Hall; 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be available to meet with neighbors seeking assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. The society will no longer hold the additional outreach day at Samaritan Outreach each month. Bring proof of income and utility bills with you. For more information contact the society at 937-205-0919.