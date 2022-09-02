NCB Named one of 2022 Best Employers

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) has announced that it has been awarded as No. 6 on the large companies list for the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio. The annual list of the Best Employers in Ohio was created by Crain’s Cleveland Business and Best Companies Group.

“The Best Employers in Ohio are companies that are walking the talk,” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, EVP of Best Companies Group and COLOR Magazine. “They are building people-first companies and doing it at an elite level. This statewide program recognizes the best, and NCB deserves to be on that list. As the leader of Best Companies Group, I’m honored to recognize their organization as one of 2022’s Best Employers in Ohio.”

According to the survey, 92% of employees at companies on this list say they are satisfied with their employer, workplace leadership, culture and communication, role stratification, environment, training and development, pay and benefits.

“We are very proud to be presented with this statewide award since 2015,” said Michelle Ward, senior vice president, human resources manager. “This award is based on complete autonomy of individual employee surveys which significantly highlight employee’s satisfaction and commitment in building and retaining our strong culture.”

NCB currently employs 137 people in Hillsboro. Jobs range from entry level to senior management positions. NCB offers a hybrid work schedule, benefit package, and many employees are promoted within the organization. If you are seeking a career, visit www.ncb.coop.

Best Companies Group conducts a simple, yet thorough company assessment designed to gather detailed information about your workplace. Employers will complete an in-depth questionnaire and employees will have the opportunity to offer their honest feedback by taking part in a company-wide survey. Both portions of the assessment must be complete to be considered for the “best” list. For more information on the Best Employers in Ohio program, visit: www.BestEmployersOH.com.

Submitted by Heather Cummings, VP strategic marketing, NCB.