McClain class of 1962 holds 60-year reunion

The McClain High School class of 1962 celebrated its 60-year reunion on Aug. 27 at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenfield, where many classmates shared their connection at the church during their school days. Each class member gave an update on their life since graduation. Notes from those unable to attend were shared. Also recognized were the 42 classmates who have passed on. Acknowledgement was extended to the many who made donations toward expenses. Names were drawn for the mums decorating each table that were donated by Sue Karnes Frost. After joining for a group photo, a tour of McClain High School was conducted by MHS Principal Matt Shelton. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Sue Karnes Frost, Leone Meredith Bihl, Anna Carmean Kimberly, Judy Thompson McCarty, Cheryl Stuckey Collier, Elaie Case Pointer and Anna Ross Masterson; (second row, l-r) Carolyn Diltz Hamilton, Kenneth McKinley, Beverly Roades Frilling, Libby Moore Davis, Joanne Kneisley Winget, Rosemary Caplinger Drummond, Dotty McMurry Mulliken, Bruce Ellis McKibben and Nancy Farley Harrison; (third row, l-r) Terry Jennings, David King, Jim Clouser, Marty Pollard, George Ford and Rick Vandemark. Submitted photo