Republicans support Highland County Junior Fair

The Highland County Republican Party and officeholders presented a $2,400 contribution to the Highland County Junior Fair Board on Aug. 31. Accepting the check is Kaley Fannin on behalf of the Highland Co. Junior Fair. According to Fannin, the Highland Co. Jr. Fair coordinator, the donations will be used for Jr. Fair improvement projects and Jr. Fair awards and trophies. “We appreciate any donations to the Highland Co. Junior Fair program and especially the support of the community,” Fannin said. Pictured (front row, l-r) Junior Fair Board Members Blake Herdman, Kyah Chaney and Trinity Edenfield; (second row, l-r) Chuck Emery, GOP co-treasurer; Lori Newman, Jr. Fair superintendent; Kaley Fannin, Jr. Fair coordinator; prosecutor Anneka Collins; clerk of courts Ike Hodson; state Rep. Shane Wilkin; Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Kristy Wilkin; 4-H educators Dannielle Combs and Kathy Bruynis; (back row, l-r) engineer Chris Fauber; commissioner Jeff Duncan; county auditor candidate Alex Butler; commissioner candidate Brad Roades; commissioner Dave Daniels; treasurer Vicki Warnock; commissioner Terry Britton; and State Senator Bob Peterson. Not pictured, but participating were recorder Chad McConnaughey; auditor Bill Fawley; sheriff Donnie Barrera; coroner Jeff Beery, M.D.; probate/juvenile judge Kevin Greer and Highland County Court Judge Robert Judkins; and Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge Chad Randolph.

