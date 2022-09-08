Pell picked for Banking Commission

The executive team at First State Bank has announced that president and CEO Michael P. Pell has been appointed to the Banking Commission by Gov. Mike DeWine for a term that ends Jan. 31, 2026.

Pell graduated from Morehead State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and brings 39 years of banking experience to his role. He joined First State Bank in 2006 and is the president and CEO. Prior to First State Bank, Pell acted as a vice president at Fifth Third Bank for more than two decades.

Pell is involved in the local community and currently serves on several boards including: First State Bancorp, Federal Home Loan Bank Cincinnati, and Leadership Adams. In 2018, Pell served as the chairman of the Ohio Bankers League, leading 200 member banks across the state of Ohio. In 2012 and 2018, he was appointed to the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees by the governor of Ohio.

Pell is an active member of the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife, five children and grandson, as well as golfing, hunting, fishing and serving with his church.

Submitted by Lauren Hamilton, marketing manager, First State Bank.

