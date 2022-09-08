FRS donates to senior center

Highland County Senior Citizens Center members are pictured in front of an FRS Transportation vehicle. FRS Transportation made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its Elvis Presley tribute show that served as a fundraiser. It is an annual event held at the senior center and the proceeds benefit the center’s operation.

Highland County Senior Citizens Center members are pictured in front of an FRS Transportation vehicle. FRS Transportation made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its Elvis Presley tribute show that served as a fundraiser. It is an annual event held at the senior center and the proceeds benefit the center’s operation. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Senior-Center.jpg Highland County Senior Citizens Center members are pictured in front of an FRS Transportation vehicle. FRS Transportation made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its Elvis Presley tribute show that served as a fundraiser. It is an annual event held at the senior center and the proceeds benefit the center’s operation. Submitted photo