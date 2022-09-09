Dodgeball tourney helps Rainsboro student

A dodgeball tournament was held recently in the old gym at McClain High School to benefit a Rainsboro Elementary student who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. About 20 teams participated across varying age groups. Rainsboro Elementary Principal Maggie Lyons called the event a success, and more than $2,000 was raised for the student. Since the tournament, donations are still coming in. In one photo, students are pictured during a dodgeball tournament held recently to benefit a Rainsboro Elementary student. In the other photo, Teacher Brain Cory explains the rules to the dodgeball teams before play commences in McClain’s Old Gym at a recent tournament to benefit a Rainsboro student.

