A Day in the Ring at the fair

A Day in the Ring is a collaboration with Ohio State University Extension, Highland County DD, Highland County Junior Fairboard and First State Bank.

First State Bank provided the T-shirts and ribbons for the event.

This show is a partner with the Highland County Board of DD participants and Junior Fair exhibitors. Each exhibitor is partnered with a Jr. Fair member call their “buddies.” They learn how to exhibit a goat and show them in a show during the fair. They also spend time learning about each other prior to the show.

This show was started in 2019 at the Highland County Fair but with COVID-19 this is only the second year fair officials were able to offer the show. Each participant commented on how much they enjoyed working with each other and participating in this event.

Each exhibitor receives a ribbon for participating.

Junior Fair Royalty assisting were Brendan Hagar (king’s attendant), Sydney Hamilton (fair queen) and Jayden Hixon (fair king).

Judging the event was Jo Heather Arnett. She is a former 4-H advisor, raised goats, and a teacher at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator.

Pictured, in no particular order, are: From First State Bank – Lauren Hamilton, Tara Pendell, Amy and Kennedy Hamilton; Adah Corrozza, Letita Couch, Mark Helferstein, Heaven King, Josh Little, Brittany Nesmith, Kyle Rhoades and Kishla Wilkin – exhibitors; Ashton Bain, Caney, Shannon Combs, Addy Downing, Haley Cornett, Sydney Hamilton, Sam Hamilton, Blake Osborn, Eloise Roehm and Darby Yeager – “Buddies”; Helping in the ring is Haley Cornett and Wyatt Osborn and the announcer Mwas ason Hostettler. Kathy Bruynis, Ohio State University Extension, Highland County; Nathan Boatmen, Molly Warnock, Cassie Penwell and Jacob Alexander – Highland County Board of DD, are also pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Day-in-ring.jpg Pictured, in no particular order, are: From First State Bank – Lauren Hamilton, Tara Pendell, Amy and Kennedy Hamilton; Adah Corrozza, Letita Couch, Mark Helferstein, Heaven King, Josh Little, Brittany Nesmith, Kyle Rhoades and Kishla Wilkin – exhibitors; Ashton Bain, Caney, Shannon Combs, Addy Downing, Haley Cornett, Sydney Hamilton, Sam Hamilton, Blake Osborn, Eloise Roehm and Darby Yeager – “Buddies”; Helping in the ring is Haley Cornett and Wyatt Osborn and the announcer Mwas ason Hostettler. Kathy Bruynis, Ohio State University Extension, Highland County; Nathan Boatmen, Molly Warnock, Cassie Penwell and Jacob Alexander – Highland County Board of DD, are also pictured. Submitted photo