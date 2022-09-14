Governor visits fair

On Sunday, Sept. 4, Governor Mike and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visited the Highland County Fair. The governor was met by local Republican office holders and toured the beef barns talking to junior exhibitors and their families. Many had their pictures taken with the governor and his wife as he spoke to each with interest in their projects and comments of encouragement. The Senior Fair Board met the governor in its new office location on the fairgrounds near the Grange & 4-H Food Booth buildings. He was treated to lunch by Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley in the 4-H food booth.

