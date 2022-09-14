McClain FFA successful at county fair

The McClain FFA spent last week at the Highland County Fair and couldn’t be happier with the results. The McClain FFA had several members throughout the week participating in livestock contests. One of the highlights was when McClain’s Cade Sponcil won grand champion market barrow on Tuesday. Later in the week the FFA chapter had several members partake in the livestock judging contest at the fair. Members judged several different breeding and market animals. Their senior team was sixth place and the junior teams were third and sixth. On Saturday, McClain FFA had several teams participating in the “Barnyard Olympics”. This year’s Olympics consisted of a paint slip n’ slide, a watermelon toss relay race, a barnyard animal Yahtzee game, and more. McClain had three senior teams participating and one of the teams got third place and earned the chapter some money. There was also a McClain junior team which won the contest. McClain FFA members are pictured.

