McClain class of 1972 dedicates bronze tiger


The McClain High School class of 1972 held its 50-year reunion Saturday, Sept. 10. The bronze tiger, pictured along with those attending the reunion, was dedicated by the class to the Greenfield Exempted Village School District prior to the reunion.

Photo courtesy of Mike Seely

