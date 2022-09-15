Forestry Association grant applications

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has always supported educational projects throughout Ohio. These grants will generally be small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with a project, with a maximum individual grant amount of $2,500.

Applications will be accepted between Sept. 12 and Oct. 14 this year, with grant awards being selected and announced by Dec. 1 for funding to be used in the following calendar year. See complete details of the grant program, including application details and directions or see the printable application.

Examples of past grant recipients include:

$750 to support a Wood Art Festival;

$1,000 to help fund development, printing, and distribution of invasive species calendars;

$1,000 to help fund the purchase of a portable sawmill for a natural resource class at a career center;

$1,000 to sponsor a forestry station at a State Envirothon;

$1,000 to help fund an educational trip for college forestry students;

$1,500 to sponsor a 4-H Woodworking Day at a state fair.

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation is a charitable, non-profit organization working to promote conservation education and critical awareness of the importance of forest resources to our environment and economy. Its mission is focused on providing financial, educational, and technical resources to individuals and organizations throughout Ohio. Learn more at www.ohioforest.org/page/Foundation.

Submitted by Jenna Reese, Ohio Forestry Association.