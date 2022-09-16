Buckskin Elementary scientists in training

At Buckskin Elementary, Mrs. Henson’s fourth grade scientists-in-training recently learned to measure and record data accurately. To do this they performed an experiment to find out exactly how many drops of water could fit on a penny before the water spilled over the sides of the coin. Jace Hood and Trapper Lytle take a second to smile for the camera during their recent scientific experiment.

Buckskin fourth grader Autumn Queen is pictured as she draws water into a pipette.

Fourth graders in Mrs. Henson’s class at Buckskin, including Wyatt Bobbitt (back) and Phoebe Murphy (very front) recently performed a science experiment that helped them learn to measure and record data.