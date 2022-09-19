McClain FFA holds Barnyard Olympics

On Friday, Sept. 16, McClain FFA hosted its own Chapter Barnyard Olympics. It was held after school and there was a contest to see who could get the most points for each two-person team. This was the first event McClain FFA has put on where both middle school and high school members were in attendance, and there were 50 participants and 25 teams there. The Olympics consisted of several different stations like a hay bale throwing contest, a human ring toss, an egg toss, lasso throwing, and more. The top two teams from each school were awarded with McClain FFA sweatshirts. It was a fun event that the McClain FFA looks forward to putting on for years to come.

