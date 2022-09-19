AAA7 receives accreditation

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) has received accreditation of case management for long-term services and supports from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its PASSPORT and Assisted Living Medicaid Waiver Programs for a period of two years.

Earning NCQA’s accreditation of case management for long-term services and supports (LTSS) demonstrates that an organization is dedicated to coordinating the delivery of care in a person-centered and integrated manner to help individuals function optimally in their preferred setting.

NCQA standards are set high to encourage organizations coordinating LTSS to continuously enhance the quality of services they deliver, and are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible, increase adherence to care guidelines and create an environment of continuous improvement. NCQA’s accreditation of case management for LTSS is a voluntary review process.

AAA7 programs that were part of the accreditation review included both the PASSPORT and Assisted Living Medicaid Waiver Programs. AAA7 care managers working with both of these programs continuously monitor the health and safety of enrolled individuals and help them remain in their preferred residence by arranging services and supports to meet their needs. Medicaid waivers allow individuals with disabilities and chronic conditions to receive care in their homes and communities rather than in long-term care facilities, hospitals or intermediate care facilities with the goal to prevent or delay nursing home placement.

Debbie Gulley, RN, interim executive director at the AAA7, said, “Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) can use accreditation to establish key structures and processes needed to pursue contracts with a variety of purchasers of case management services. The Ohio Department of Aging has encouraged AAAs to pursue NCQA accreditation and we are very proud that our agency (AAA7) is the first rural AAA in Ohio to achieve accreditation.”

Lisa Adams, LSW, PASSPORT supervisor at the AAA7, who assisted with AAA7’s accreditation process with NCQA, added, “Accreditation proves to purchasers that we provide high quality, evidence-based care management for the individuals we serve and are successful at preventing or delaying higher cost nursing home placement.”

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.