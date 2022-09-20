Hillsboro FFA shows sheep at fair

Last week, many members of the Hillsboro FFA attended the Highland County Fair and exhibited their animals. A select few exhibited sheep. Those few members that competed with their sheep include Emma Yochum and Kyah Chaney.

These two ladies are great role models and put lots of effort into their projects.

Yochum placed fourth overall in the Open Lamb Show, third in the Jr. lamb Show, and first and second (Supreme Champion overall) in the Ladies Wool Lead. She also competed in the County Born & Bred and Lamb Showmanship.

Submittetd by Reagan Eastes, Hillsboro FFA Chapter treasurer.

Emma Yochum exhibits her lamb at the Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Sheep-pic.jpg Emma Yochum exhibits her lamb at the Highland County Fair. Submitted photo