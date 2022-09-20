Hillsboro FFA shows rabbits at fair

The Highland County Fair is a happening time for most members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter. During the week the rabbit showmen were very busy preparing to show their different rabbits.

Breeding rabbit shows are used to judge breed standards of that specific rabbit.

Halle Jones and Kallie Sharp both participated in the breeding show. Jones did very well in the breeding show where she was awarded the Overall Best 6/8 Buck in the rabbit barn. This means that the rabbit is 6-8 months old. Sharp exhibited many breeding rabbits at the fair where she placed second, third, fourth, seventh and eighth.

Alexandra Crago, Raylee Barnett, Halle Jones, Addyson Miles and Kallie Sharp all participated in the Single Fryer Market Rabbit Show.

While exhibiting the animals at the fair is always a rewarding experience, it is even more rewarding when members place highly in their showmanship divisions. Crago placed fourth in the 16-year-old age division, -Barnett placed seventh, Jones got second in her division, Addyson Miles placed third and Sharp got fourth.

Overall, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter is very proud of not only its rabbit showmen, but all of its members that exhibited at the Highland County Fair.

Submitted by Alexandra Crago, Hillsboro FFA Chapter president.

Hillsboro freshman Kobie Miles (right) who won first in her class at the 75th Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Rabbits-pic.jpg Hillsboro freshman Kobie Miles (right) who won first in her class at the 75th Highland County Fair. Submitted photo