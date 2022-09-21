“I think the angels wrote the verses, and God helped the angels type it out,” says Sara, 8.

That’s a lot of typing, but I think there’s more to the story. Scriptures record messages delivered by angels, but people did the writing.

“Some names of some people are Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, and if they misspelled a word, then they would have to start over,” says Jennifer, 9.

Actually, Jennifer is onto something. Hebrew scribes called sopherim were so careful in copying Old Testament scrolls, they developed a tradition of counting the letters of each biblical text. If the letter count of a copy didn’t match the original, Jennifer’s “start over” would apply.

“I think the disciples wrote it, and Jesus and God,” says Robert, 8. “They wrote it on scrolls. Then they cut it in squares, and they got leather and made the cover and put it together.”

“God told people to make copies,” says Joel, 10. “People did it. They sold them.”

Year after year, the Bible continues to be the No. 1 seller. Complete and partial Bible translations have been made in more than 2,200 languages, according to a spokesperson for Wycliffe Bible Translators.

“God is the one who really made all the words, but the people who wrote it down just wrote it on paper,” says Casey, 10.

Casey’s idea is that people functioned as secretaries in the sense that God dictated the words.

Lynden, 9, believes people played a more active role: “God told the people who wrote the Bible to write sort of in their conscience. He didn’t just come down from heaven and say here’s what to write.”

I like the way Anna, 9, states it: “God thought up the Bible, but he gave people the mind to write the Bible.” Derek, 8, adds, “The Bible was written with freedom.”

In other words, God used the personality and the circumstances of each writer to convey his message. Sarah, 10, quotes from II Timothy 3:16 when she writes, “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness… .”

The word “inspiration” is literally translated “God-breathed.” When God breathes, things happen — like the creation of the world (Psalm 33:6) and the creation of man (Genesis 2:7). “Scripture is the product of his creative breath,” wrote theologian Carl F.H. Henry.

“Holy men who were God’s people wrote the Bible and God helped them to know what to write,” says Scott, 10. That sounds like the Apostle Peter’s statement: “For prophecy never came by the will of man, but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit” (II Peter 1:21).

“Moved” can be translated “borne or carried along.” When a sailboat glides gracefully through water, it’s the result of cooperation between the wind and a sailor who knows how to set the sail.

Nicole, 9, recommends using the Bible to navigate through life: “God wrote the Bible because he wanted us to know him and what he did for us. God also wrote the Bible because he loves us very much.”

Think about this: That God would actually let us know what he’s thinking is truly evidence of his great love. The Bible is like a map that allows us to safely sail into the uncharted waters of life.

Memorize this truth: II Peter 1:21 previously quoted.

Ask this question: Have you read your life map today?

