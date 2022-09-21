Yochum 1st in livestock judging

The Hillsboro FFA chapter participated in the Highland County Fair livestock judging contest. In this event each individual team ranks breeding and market classes of beef, swine, goats and sheep. Hillsboro FFA members that participated included Emma Yochum, Delayna Collins and Corbin Winkle, who had the overall first place team. Yochum won first place individually and Winkle placed eighth individually. Pictured are Yochum (left) and Winkle.

