Hillsboro FFA officers attend Healthy Minds

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, five of the Hillsboro FFA officers attended, along with helping set up, the second annual Harvesting Healthy Minds event at the 2022 Highland County Fair.

The officers were Reagan Eastes, chapter treasurer; Kaylee Earley, chapter student advisor; Erin Hedges, chapter vice president of agriculture; Hannah Holland, chapter vice president; and Kenzie Pointer, chapter secretary.

This event was created to show support and offer help for the mindset and mental health of agriculture workers.

While setting up, thee officers were asked to move tables, set up chairs, and stock coolers that contained a T-shirt, along with multiple different mental health pamphlets and books that had different prevention numbers on it, as well as ways they could help out. The coolers were given to all the attendees while the event was going on. During the event the officers were also asked to help serve breakfast before listening to guest speaker Jason Medows, who talked about mental health and some of his own personal experiences. After the event was over they offered their time to anyone who needed to talk to.

Overall this was an amazing and very well put together event that the Hillsboro FFA members were very grateful to be a part of, and hope to be a part of or attend in the future.

Submitted by Kaylee Earley, Hillsboro FFA student advisor.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Healthy-Minds.jpg Submitted photo