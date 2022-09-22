Hillsboro FFA members show horses

During the week of Sept. 3-10, many Hillsboro FFA members attended the Highland County Fair and exhibited many of their animals.

A few members that showed horses were Abby Rudy, Presley Blankenship, Sarah Larrick, Reagan Tholen, Samantha Tipton, Kailyn Greer, Ryan Mau and Raylee Barnett. All of these members represented Hillsboro FFA and accomplished many goals at the 2022 fair.

There are multiple highlights from these shows and races. Some of them include Reagan Tholen placing first in poles, key hole and stakes. Raylee Barnett pulled out first place in the third division for barrel racing. Ryan Mau placed first in showmanship, halter, ranch riding, ranch pleasure, reining and high point show. He also got grand champion for horsemanship. Kailyn Greer placed second in trail, extreme trail, keyhole, barrels, poles and stakes. Samantha Tipton placed second in goat tying and third in ground roping. Presley Blankenship placed second in pole bending as well as third in barrels in high point. Sarah Larrick placed fourth in pole bending.

Submitted by Riley Collins, reporter, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Presley Blankenship is pictured at the 75th annual Highland County Fair.