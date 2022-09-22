Hillsboro FFA runs food booth

The Hillsboro FFA ran its annual FFA food booth during the 2022 Highland County Faair. The food booth sold pork tenderloin sandwiches, hot dogs and ribeye sandwiches, and breakfast items including sausage sandwiches and egg sandwiches.

The members sold coffee, lemonade, tea and the chapter’s famous milkshakes in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and peanut butter flavors. There were 143 spots available for students to work and several students worked multiple shifts. Fortunately, the chapter sold out of everything Saturday evening and it was a success.

The food booth helps the chapter do special things with the students throughout the year. Students gained communication skills, learned how to count back change, and interacted with their community.

Kora Greene, a second-year FFA member said, “This was a lot of fun. I had a great time. This was a great opportunity to talk to the community.¨

Submitted by Erin Hedges vice president of agriculture, Hillsboro FFA.

Jaya Reed makes sandwiches in the Hillsboro FFA Food Booth at the Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Food-Booth.jpg Jaya Reed makes sandwiches in the Hillsboro FFA Food Booth at the Highland County Fair. Submitted photo