FFA members exhibit goats

When it comes to these members exhibiting goats at the fair, they had to attend a few things prior to being able to exhibit.

The exhibitors had to go through quality assurance, which is required in the state of Ohio. It teaches the members how to take proper care for their projects. Then exhibitors had to come to tag-in day at the fairgrounds which was held on the first Saturday in June from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exhibitors were then expected to tag the animals at home and take pictures and fill out all the information about the animals’ identification and turn it back into the office by June 15. On July 15 the exhibitors came to the fairgrounds for entry day to enter their projects for the fair.

The goats moved into the fair on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 12-4 p.m. then weighed in at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The goat showmanship was held on Monday, Sept. 5 starting at 9 a.m.

The Hillsboro FFA members that participated in showmanship were: Gracie placed second, Taylor placed fourth, Chloe placed second, and Kyah placed second.

The County Bred and Born show was held as well on Monday. This show is where all the exhibitors that exhibit livestock that were born and raised in the county can show against each other and it gives the breeders of the goats recognition, too.

In County Bred and Born, Gracie Thoroman placed second and third, Taylor placed third, and Chloe placed third.

For the Boer Goat Show, Gracie placed first in both of her weight classes, reserve heavyweight champion, and sixth overall market wether. Taylor placed third, Chloe placed seventh in her weight class, and Kyah also exhibited in the market show.

Submitted By Riley Collins, Hillsboro FFA Chapter reporter.

Pictured are Gracie Thoroman (left) and Taylor Thoroman. Submitted photo