Adena awards fair grand champions

County fair season across southern Ohio brings families, friends and neighbors together to enjoy the fun and festivities at the highly anticipated annual events. It is also the culmination for many area youths who have dedicated their time, financial resources and passion into learning, raising and exhibiting various market animals. The best of those market projects are awarded grand champion status by fair judges.

To celebrate those achievements, the Adena Health Foundation committed to awarding $1,000 scholarships to each of the grand champion market projects at this year’s Fayette, Highland, Pike and Ross county fairs.

“The Adena Health Foundation is built upon the idea of making a difference in the lives of those who live in the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Beau Bowman, Adena executive director. “Therefore it is our honor to be able to recognize these amazing young men and women with scholarships towards their future education and growth for the accomplishment of being a grand champion at this year’s fair.”

Scholarship recipients for the 2022 Highland County Fair were:

· Jaxson Burnett (goat)

· Brooklynne Campell (rabbit)

· Blake Herdman (steer)

· Wesley Kelch (poultry)

· Clair Shaffer (dairy)

· Cade Sponcil (barrow)

· Sophie Young (lamb)

Scholarships were made possible through contributions from members of the community, the fundraising efforts of the Adena Health Foundation, Adena Volunteer Advisory Council and the Women’s Board; and the assistance of the physicians, advanced practice providers and caregivers of Adena Health System into one of several available scholarship funds.

To learn more about donating to one of Adena’s scholarship funds, visit Adena.org/foundation or call the Adena Health Foundation at 740-779-7528.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications kanager, Adena Health System.